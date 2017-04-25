White House Infighting Cools Down

President Trump’s White House “is making an effort to heal the wounds from the infighting and leaks that have dogged the administration over its first 100 days,” The Hill reports.

“Trump appears to have brokered at least a temporary peace between son-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior adviser with a growing portfolio of responsibilities, and chief strategist Stephen Bannon, the former Breitbart News chief whose rough edges and nationalist vision were among the animating characteristics of Trump’s insurgent campaign.”

“People who have spoken with Bannon say he has given explicit orders to allies who may have been taking swipes at Kushner in the press to knock it off.”