Moore Will Run for Senate In Alabama

Roy Moore (R) announced he is resigning from his position as the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to run in the special election for U.S. Senate, the Birmingham News reports.

Said Moore: “My position has always been God first, family then country. I share the vision of President Donald Trump to make America great again. We can make America great again, we’ve got to make America good again.”

Moore said he has submitted his papers to resign from the state supreme court, a position he was suspended from for the remainder of his term.