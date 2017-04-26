Trump Suggests Breaking Up the 9th Circuit

President Trump told the Washington Examiner that he has “absolutely” considered proposals that would split up the 9th Circuit, where judges have blocked two of his executive actions.

Said Trump: “There are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous.”

He added: “Everybody immediately runs to the 9th Circuit. And we have a big country. We have lots of other locations. But they immediately run to the 9th Circuit. Because they know that’s like, semi-automatic.”

