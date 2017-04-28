Kasich Opposes GOP Health Care Plan

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said that he’s opposed to the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Washington Examiner reports.

Said Kasich: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they pass something, but I’m not for it.”

Of President Trump, he added: “I happen to believe he doesn’t really care what the plan is.”

David Nather: “Take it for what it’s worth — this is coming from one of Trump’s former rivals. But Kasich still has a high profile in the GOP, and the more Congressional Republicans struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the more likely it is that other Republicans could suggest it’s time to try something else.”