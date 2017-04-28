Many Republicans Just Don’t Want to Repeal Obamacare

Byron York: “Republicans have 237 seats in the House. Repealing Obamacare will require 216 votes. Even with unanimous Democratic opposition, Republicans could lose 20 votes and still prevail on repeal. Why haven’t they done it?”

“By this time, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Republicans have not repealed Obamacare because a lot of Republicans do not want to repeal Obamacare. They don’t even want to sorta repeal Obamacare. The bill currently on the table, like the bill pulled in March, falls far short of a full repeal of Obamacare. And yet Republicans still cannot agree on it.”

David Nather: “The votes aren’t there yet. If more than 22 Republicans oppose the bill, it will fail. So far at least 15 have come out against it and many more are undecided.”