“Joe Biden has been saying yes to nearly all the political invitations coming his way, with new ones arriving almost daily. Privately, the former vice president and his staff have started talking about how to begin planning a strategy with a roughly 18-month timeline so that if he decides on another presidential run, he’ll be best positioned to get it off the ground,” Politico reports.

“Biden will be 77 by the time of the next Iowa caucuses, but Biden 2020 just might happen.”