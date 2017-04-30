The Next 100 Days Are Tougher

Dan Balz: “Trump got no honeymoon after the contentious 2016 election. He started his presidency less popular than any president in the history of polling. At the 100-day mark, his approval rating is lower than any past president since polling began. He has governed in a way that has cost him little-to-nothing among the voters who put him in office, but in ways that have not allowed him to expand his support or his appeal. Republican elected officials should hope that something changes.”

“What’s particularly worrisome for Republicans is another pattern about presidential approval: Most presidents who have governed in the modern era have seen their approval ratings slide between the 100-day mark and the subsequent midterm election 18 months later.”