GOP Will Go It Alone on Tax Reform

“The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress are increasingly resigned to a strategy of hammering through tax overhaul legislation by themselves, without the Democrats, reprising the approach that has failed them in their efforts to pass a new health law,” the New York Times reports.

“After House Republicans were unable to gather enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in March, President Trump suggested that he would consider making a deal with Democrats, potentially by lumping tax and infrastructure legislation into a giant jobs package. But as Mr. Trump crossed the 100-day benchmark he set for his presidency, it was clear that he is preparing to work solely with Republicans on the first rewriting of the tax code in 30 years.”