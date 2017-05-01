Trump Keeps Praising International Strongmen

“It’s no longer just Vladi­mir Putin. As he settles into office, President Trump’s affection for totalitarian leaders has grown beyond Russia’s president to include strongmen around the globe,” the Washington Post reports.

“In an undeniable shift in American foreign policy, Trump is cultivating authoritarian leaders, one after another, in an effort to reset relations following an era of ostracism and public shaming by Obama and his predecessors.”

Politico: Trump’s warm words for strongmen set off alarms.