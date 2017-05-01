Trump’s Speech Slammed as Most Divisive Ever

Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Trump delivered “the most divisive speech I’ve ever heard from a sitting American president” at a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, The Hill reports.

Said Gergen: “To bring your campaign speech into the presidency is something presidents rarely do. He played to his base and he treated his other listeners, the rest of the people who have been disturbed about him or oppose him, he treated them basically as ‘I don’t care, I don’t give a damn what you think, because you’re frankly like the enemy.'”