Vulnerable Democrats Show Little Fear of Trump

National Journal: “Instead of veering to the right-as many red-state Democrats have tried with little success in recent years-2018’s most endangered senators have repeatedly voted against Trump’s Cabinet nominees, helped filibuster his Supreme Court pick, and ratcheted up their rhetoric against policies they say hurt the middle class. While these senators still need to win back plenty of Trump voters ahead of the midterms, strategists say the moves reflect a new reality for red-state Democrats. After three election cycles of dormancy, the Democratic base could suddenly play a significant role in their reelections, even in states Trump won handily.”