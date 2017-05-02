Republicans Still Don’t Have the Votes on Health Care

David Nather: “If they had the votes to pass it, they would have scheduled the vote by now.”

“The Wednesday vote Republicans had wanted is looking less likely, purely because time is running out, so keep your calendar open on Thursday too. After that, they leave for another recess.”

“Realistically, we may not know until the night before the vote, because Republican leaders won’t call it until they’re pretty sure it will pass. One top GOP aide says the most likely scenario is a Rules Committee meeting that would be called on short notice to prepare the latest amendments, followed by a House vote the next day.”

Playbook: “It feels like we’re at a tipping point. Because if you are publicly against the bill, that probably means you believe your constituents think it’s bad policy. And flipping last minute under pressure from the White House or Republican leaders is a risky move, politically. Just ask any of the Democrats who were the ‘deciding vote’ on Obamacare. REMEMBER: This bill, in its current form, will not go anywhere in the Senate. It will be massively overhauled at best, or pushed aside, at worst.”