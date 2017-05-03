Comey Defends Handling of Clinton Investigation

FBI Director James Comey defended his decision to alert Congress about a reopened investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, saying he still believed it was the right choice, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Comey acknowledged it made him “mildly nauseous to think we might have had some impact on the election,” but said he was forced to choose between two bad options–to “speak” or “conceal.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports emails from Clinton containing classified information were forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner.