Why Democrats Want a Vote to Repeal Obamacare

“House Democrats think they’ve finally found their path back to power: Republicans voting to repeal Obamacare,” Politico reports.

“Democrats don’t actually want the law repealed. Under their dream scenario, House GOP leaders would muscle through their controversial health care bill only to watch it die a long, painful death in the Senate, where it has already received a lukewarm reception from Republicans. Obamacare would stay intact while the House Republicans who voted to gut the law have a big shiny target on their back heading into the 2018 midterms.”