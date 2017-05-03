Two Lawmakers Flip Back to Support GOP Health Care Bill

Politico: “Two prominent Republican opponents of the House GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill reversed course and backed the measure Wednesday morning, after negotiating a last-minute amendment with President Donald Trump at the White House. Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Billy Long (R-MO) emerged from their session with the president and said that an amendment to add $8 billion to help cover people with preexisting conditions would return them to the ‘yes’ column on the bill.”

The Hill finds 20 GOP lawmakers against the bill with 54 still undecided or unclear.

For members: Democrats ‘Win’ Either Way