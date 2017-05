Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said he is “seriously’’ considering challenging Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in an upcoming special election and has even conducted a poll to see where he stands, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

Brooks said he’s had a six-person poll conducted that showed Roy Moore (R) in first with about 30%, Strange in second with about 20% and him in third with low double digits. He said three others trailed with single digits.