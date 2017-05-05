Freedom Caucus Crafting Tax Reform Plan

“The House Freedom Caucus wants a seat at the tax reform table, and members are crafting a bill so they don’t show up empty handed,” Politico reports.

“The caucus, which roiled the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, would be parachuting in to what promises to be another pitched battle over the Republicans’ next marquee issue. Though it doesn’t have an official line yet on tax reform, members appear to be more aligned with the Trump administration than House Republican leaders on how deep tax cuts should be, if they need to be offset and whether to include a controversial import tax.”