“MSNBC host Joy Reid said Saturday that her show invited the 217 House Republicans who voted in favor of the GOP’s bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare to come on her program, saying none accepted the offer,” The Hill reports.

Said Reid: “I offered each of them the lead spot on this show this morning, to the one-on-one with me, to explain why they voted for the bill. And not a single one agreed … all those names.”