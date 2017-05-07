French Voters Head to the Polls

“After months of improbable twists in its campaign to pick a president, France hurtled toward a choice Sunday with voters opting between a far-right firebrand who wants to deconstruct modern Europe and a centrist political neophyte who has promised to revive it,” the Washington Post reports.

“Pre-election surveys showed centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron enjoying a wide lead over populist challenger Marine Le Pen. But following a campaign studded with surprises, France was braced at least for the possibility of one more.”