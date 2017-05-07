Obama Urges ‘Political Courage’ to Save Obamacare

Barack Obama called on members of Congress to exercise the “political courage” to not repeal Obamacare, Politico reports.

Said Obama: “It is my fervent hope, and the fervent hope of millions, that regardless of party, such courage is still possible. That today’s members of Congress are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it bucks party dogmas. I hope that current members of Congress recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential—but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm.”