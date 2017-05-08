Ivanka Trump Uses Fake Quote In Her Book

On page 179 of her new book, Women Who Work, Ivanka Trump opens a section on how to “Lead with purpose from any level” with a fake quote from John Quincy Adams, the Washington Post reports.

She claims our sixth president said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.”

“Anyone who has read even a single letter by JQA knows that this neither captures his worldview nor sounds anything like him. Ironically, the president tweeted this same fake quote two years ago.”