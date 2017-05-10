Comey Wouldn’t Let Trump Review His Testimony

“The anger behind Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday had been building for months, but a turning point came when Comey refused to preview for top Trump aides his planned testimony to a Senate panel,” Reuters reports.
"Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had wanted a heads-up from Comey about what he would say at a May 3 hearing… When Comey refused, Trump and his aides considered that an act of insubordination and it was one of the catalysts to Trump's decision this week to fire the FBI director."