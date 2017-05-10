The Questions About Russia Will Only Grow Louder

James Hohmann: “Trump doesn’t grasp it yet, but firing Comey will only lead to more, and louder, questions about Russia, as well as what exactly Trump knew about Flynn and when he knew it. Sometimes it turns out that the simplest explanation is the correct one. Is it possible that the president kept his national security adviser in the White House for 18 days after he’d been warned by the acting attorney general that he had been ‘compromised’ and was vulnerable to ‘blackmail’ by Russia because he had authorized the conversations in question?”