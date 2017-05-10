Senate Democrats Will Convene Early

Washington Post: “All Democratic senators have been asked by Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) to be in the Senate chamber when the legislative day formally begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.”

“The rare early-morning appearance by the entire Democratic caucus is a symbolic attempt to sit, watch and listen as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) makes his traditional morning speech. The hope, Democratic aides said, is that McConnell will weigh in on Trump’s decision to fire Comey.”

“If McConnell says nothing new about Comey, Schumer is expected to use his morning floor speech to call out Republicans for supporting Trump’s controversial move. Schumer also plans to convene a caucus meeting Wednesday morning so that Democrats can discuss a more formal response.”