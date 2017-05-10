Trump’s Bet May Have Derailed His Agenda

John Harwood: “President Trump has made an enormous bet that takes the entire Republican agenda hostage and could even shorten his time in office.”

“His bet is that now, with James Comey under fire across the political spectrum, he could fire the FBI director investigating his campaign and associates with a minimum of blowback.”

“The muted initial reaction from many Republicans offered encouragement to the White House. But subsequent criticism, as the news sank in, from the Republican senator leading the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation and others underscored the risks facing Trump.”