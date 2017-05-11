Comey Only Promised Trump ‘Honesty’

The New York Times reports on a private dinner President Trump had with FBI Director James Comey just seven days into the new administration.

“As they ate, the president and Mr. Comey made small talk about the election and the crowd sizes at Mr. Trump’s rallies. The president then turned the conversation to whether Mr. Comey would pledge his loyalty to him.”

“Mr. Comey declined to make that pledge. Instead, Mr. Comey has recounted to others, he told Mr. Trump that he would always be honest with him, but that he was not ‘reliable’ in the conventional political sense.”