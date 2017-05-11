Trump Acted on Impulse to Fire Comey

Mike Allen: “The answers to why Trump canned Comey are becoming clear: The president was filled with grievance about the FBI probe and acted on impulse without clearly thinking through the fallout, numerous sources tell me.”

Playbook: “The past 48 hours has been a political and P.R. disaster for President Trump and the White House. By all accounts, Trump’s decision to dump Comey wasn’t based on a methodical review of the facts. Instead, it appears like many of Trump’s more controversial decisions to be a gut driven response based purely on personal animus in this case — Comey wasn’t loyal enough, didn’t support Trump’s claims that former President Obama wiretapped him and wasn’t moving fast enough to find those responsible for leaks about Trump.”