Trump Said He Decided to Fire Comey Anyway

President Trump told NBC News that he had planned to fire FBI Director James Comey regardless of the recommendation from his deputy attorney general, contrary to earlier statements from the White House.

He said he had made up his mind to dismiss Comey before he met Monday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump also claimed Comey told him three times, once over dinner and twice on phone calls, that he was not under investigation.