White House Admits Comey Removal May End Probe

“ The White House said Thursday that removing FBI Director James Comey from his post may hasten the agency’s investigation into Russian meddling,” CNN reports.

Said Deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders: “We want this to come to its conclusion, we want it to come to its conclusion with integrity. And we think that we’ve actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen.”

“The statement was a surprising admission from the White House that Comey’s sudden dismissal on Tuesday may have an effect on the Russia probe.”