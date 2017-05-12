Working for Trump Makes You ‘a Liar or a Fool’

President Trump “has never shown any reluctance to sacrifice a surrogate to serve a short-term political need, so he apparently did not think twice this week about exposing a series of staff members to ridicule as he repeatedly shifted his explanation for firing James Comey, the F.B.I. director,” the New York Times reports.

“But his career-long habit of viewing his public protectors as somewhat disposable, on vivid display after Mr. Comey’s sudden ouster, has not exactly been an incentive to step into the firing line on his behalf.”

Noted former Obama adviser David Axelrod: “You wind up looking like a liar or a fool, neither of which is particularly attractive.”

Washington Post: In service to Trump, Pence keeps saying things that are not true.