Manafort’s Bank Records Sought In Probe

“The Justice Department last month requested banking records of Paul Manafort as part of a widening of probes related to President Trump’s former campaign associates and whether they colluded with Russia in interfering with the 2016 election,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Separately, investigators for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman as well as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. also have been examining real-estate transactions by Mr. Manafort, who has spent and borrowed tens of millions of dollars in connection with property across the U.S. over the past decade.”