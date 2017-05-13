Trump’s Pick for Top USDA Scientist Isn’t a Scientist

ProPublica: “The USDA’s research section studies everything from climate change to nutrition. Under the 2008 Farm Bill, its leader is supposed to serve as the agency’s ‘chief scientist’ and be chosen ‘from among distinguished scientists with specialized or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics.'”

“But Sam Clovis — who, according to sources with knowledge of the appointment and members of the agriculture trade press, is President Trump’s pick to oversee the section — appears to have no such credentials.”