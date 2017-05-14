Trump Mulls Sweeping Shake Up

Mike Allen: “At the urging of longtime friends and outside advisers, most of whom he consults after dark, President Trump is considering a ‘huge reboot’ that could take out everyone from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, to counsel Don McGahn and press secretary Sean Spicer… Trump is also irritated with several Cabinet members, the sources said.”

Said one source: “He’s frustrated, and angry at everyone.”

Associated Press: “Trump is mulling expanding the communications team and has eyed hiring producers from Fox News.”