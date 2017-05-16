Even The Biggest Scandals Can’t Kill Party Loyalty

FiveThirtyEight: “We went back and looked at key congressional votes during three relatively recent periods in which a president was accused of wrongdoing: Watergate (Richard Nixon), Iran-contra (Ronald Reagan) and the Monica Lewinsky scandal (Bill Clinton). Two trends stick out. First, partisanship still matters. And in a big way. Second, when defections do come, they’re more likely to come from the centrist wing of a party.”

“These were three of the biggest scandals in modern American history, and party loyalty stayed strong almost through the end of each.”