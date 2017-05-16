Guilfoyle Says She Might Become Trump’s Press Secretary

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle tells the San Jose Mercury News that she is in conversations with the Trump administration about becoming White House press secretary.

Said Guilfoyle: “I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country. I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

She added: “Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot; he’s dedicated himself to this public service. Very tough position he’s in — I wish him the best, and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”