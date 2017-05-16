The Last 7 Days

Playbook: “Trump fired the FBI director, surprising most of his communications staff and bucking some senior aides. He mused aloud about surreptitiously taping his conversations in the White House, alarming official Washington. Republicans have quickly turned against the president, saying he needs to fork over the recordings or else. The White House, inexplicably, has no answer. He then met with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador, where we now hear he at least mentioned highly classified information.”