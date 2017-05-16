Trump Admits Revealing Classified Information

“President Trump appeared to acknowledge Tuesday that he revealed highly classified information to Russia — a stunning confirmation of a Washington Post story and a move that contradicted his own White House team after it scrambled to deny the report,” the Washington Post reports.

“Trump’s tweets tried to explain away the news, which emerged late Monday, that he had shared sensitive, ‘code-word’ information with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a White House meeting last week, a disclosure that intelligence officials warned could jeopardize a crucial intelligence source on the Islamic State.”

Politico: “Trump did not dispute any details in the Post’s story and appeared to confirm that he had, in fact, shared some information with the Russian diplomats with whom he met last week. That would seemingly contradict the statement delivered Monday evening from national security adviser H.R. McMaster.”