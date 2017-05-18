Democrats Suggest Trump Is Violating the Constitution

In a letter to the Trump Organization, Senate Democrats questioned whether the company remains “effectively a pass-through for income” that repeatedly puts the president in violation of the Constitution’s ban on accepting gifts or payments from foreign government officials or the U.S. government itself, Politico reports.

From the letter: “It defies common sense to believe that this type of arrangement resolves the President’s conflicts of interest. It also raises serious questions regarding how such an arrangement could credibly insulate the President from unending Emoluments Clause violations.”