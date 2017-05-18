Trump Denies Telling Comey to Back Off

President Trump denied ever asking FBI Director James Comey to back off his agency’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and the role played by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Washington Post reports.

Asked whether he urged Comey to ease up on the Flynn investigation, Trump said at a news conference, “No, no,” before ordering the media to move onto the “next question.”

He also reiterated his claim that the decision to appoint a special counsel was “a witch hunt,” saying he had never colluded with the Russians.