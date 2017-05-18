Trump Lashes Out at Naming of Special Counsel

After initially taking a conciliatory tone, President Trump slammed the appointment of a special counsel to investigate any ties between his campaign and Russia as a “witch hunt.”

Tweeted Trump: “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!”

In another tweet, Trump called the probe into his campaign’s ties to Russia as the “single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.”