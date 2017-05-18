Trump May Downsize Spicer’s Role

President Trump “is considering scaling back White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s public role… as Trump also weighs a broader shakeup of his communications shop in the wake of several scandals,” Politico reports.

“He is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump’s foreign trip.”

“The briefings have become one of the most dreaded parts of the president’s day, and Trump has told allies and aides he doesn’t want Spicer, who has developed a belligerent persona from behind the podium, publicly defending and explaining the message anymore.”