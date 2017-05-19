Weiner Will Plead Guilty In Sexting Scandal

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), whose “sexting” scandals ended his political career and embroiled him in a tumultuous FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton before the election, is to appear in a federal courtroom to enter a guilty plea, the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Weiner will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, pursuant to a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan… Mr. Weiner surrendered to the F.B.I. early Friday morning.”

“A likely result of the plea is that Mr. Weiner would end up as a registered sex offender… The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison. The ultimate sentence would be determined by a judge.”