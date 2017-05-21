Saudis Treat Trump Like a King

“President Trump had to travel to someone else’s kingdom to get the respect he has always craved,” Politico reports.

“From his airport greeting by King Salman of Saudi Arabia — a courtesy that was never extended to his predecessor, President Barack Obama — to the military flyover and cannons that accompanied his descent from Air Force One, to a lavish cardamon coffee ceremony and medal presentation at the Royal Court, the American president on Saturday was treated like a real-life king.”

Key detail: “At night, a large image of the president was beamed onto the outside of his hotel.”