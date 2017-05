Jared Kushner, “who is emerging as a singularly powerful figure in the Trump White House, is keeping nearly 90 percent of his vast real estate holdings even after resigning from the family business and pledging a clear divide between his private interests and public duties,” the Washington Post reports.

“The value of his retained real estate interests is between $132 million and $407 million and could leave him in a position to financially benefit from his family’s business.”