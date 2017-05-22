Trump EPA Transition Chief Laments Slow Progress

“The man who led President Trump’s transition team for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Myron Ebell, told a conservative conference last month that the new administration is moving too slowly to unravel climate change regulations,” Reuters reports.

“Ebell said Trump’s administration had made a series of missteps, including delays in appointing key EPA officials, that could hamper efforts to cut red tape for industry.”

Said Ebell: “This is an impending disaster for the Trump administration.”