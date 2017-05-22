White House Frames Budget as Welfare Reform

“The Trump administration is billing its budget as a plan to ‘reform the welfare system’ and replace ‘dependency with dignity of work,’ while saving $274 billion over 10 years,” according to a four-page memo obtained by Politico.

“The White House budget, to be released Tuesday, will suggest taking an ax to safety net programs like food stamps and popular family benefits like the child tax credit, in order to achieve the ambitious goal of balancing the federal budget over a decade.”

Washington Post: Trump’s plans to cut food stamps could hit his supporters hardest.