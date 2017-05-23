Goldman Sachs Banker Was Managing Treasury

Bloomberg: “Between a personnel shortage at the Treasury and a political crisis at the White House… Mnuchin faces difficulty fulfilling President Trump’s ambitious economic agenda… Mnuchin was already leaning on Jim Donovan to help manage the department, even though he had not officially left Goldman Sachs. One of Donovan’s tasks was to recruit people for other senior positions in the agency.”

Last week, Donovan withdrew his nomination before the Senate to become Mnuchin’s deputy.