Ryan Bucks White House on Tax Plan

“Paul Ryan and the White House are barreling toward a tax reform show-down — a faceoff that’s becoming all but inevitable as the speaker continues selling a tax plan rejected by Trump officials,” Politico reports.

“At issue is a controversial pillar of the House GOP tax plan that effectively hikes taxes on imports.”

“Top administration officials from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to chief economic adviser Gary Cohn have warned the speaker that they’re not exactly fans of the so-called border adjustment tax — hoping Ryan would take a hint and change direction.”