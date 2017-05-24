Fake Document May Have Spurred Comey

“In the midst of the 2016 presidential primary season, the FBI received a purported Russian intelligence document describing a tacit understanding between the campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department over the inquiry into whether she intentionally revealed classified information through her use of a private email server,” the Washington Post reports.

“Current and former officials have said that document played a significant role in the July decision by then-FBI Director James Comey to announce on his own, without Justice Department involvement, that the investigation was over. That public announcement… set in motion a chain of other FBI moves that Democrats now say helped Trump win the presidential election.”

“But according to the FBI’s own assessment, the document was bad intelligence… possibly even a fake sent to confuse the bureau.”