GOP Candidate ‘Body-Slams’ Reporter in Montana

“The Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state’s special election, breaking his glasses and shouting, ‘Get the hell out of here,'” The Guardian reports.

“Ben Jacobs, a Guardian political reporter, was asking Greg Gianforte (R), a tech millionaire running for the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, about the Republican healthcare plan when the candidate allegedly ‘body-slammed’ the reporter.”

Said Jacobs: “He took me to the ground. This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.”